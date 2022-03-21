Advertisement

Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable

Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Continental Mills announced a recall of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, cable fragments used in the processing line were found in some boxes.

The pancake and waffle mix had a best buy date of Sept. 1, 2023, and was delivered nationally to Walmart stores.

No related injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
‘Jeremy was a special guy’ -- Family and friends honor Eaton County man who sacrificed himself to save his daughter
The former Michner Plating Company is now an EPA Superfund site.
Jackson site rated one of the most toxic nationwide
March 20-26 is Severe Weather Awareness Week. The News 10 First Alert Weather Team is here to...
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Tuesday: Wind and Hail
Missing 12-year-old boy
Lansing police: Missing 12-year-old boy located

Latest News

Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Oxfam America, an anti-poverty advocacy group, says nearly one in three U.S. workers make less...
Nearly 1 in 3 US workers make less than $15 an hour, new study finds
The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Powerful storm system wallops Texas; tornado watch issued
Corey Michael Galesk
Suspect in Clinton County police shootout identified, arraigned
Two brothers, who were sentenced to life without parole for a 1995 murder, have been exonerated.
Brothers reunite with family in Lansing following exoneration of rape and murder convictions