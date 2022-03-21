Advertisement

Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police said 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas, and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police said nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival, and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard soldiers
A perfect sendoff: Delhi Twp. family celebrates all holidays in one day before father leaves for deployment
Dan Dothsuk celebrates after he spent the last four months battling COVID-19.
Man who spent over 100 days fighting COVID-19 ready to get his life back
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
‘Jeremy was a special guy’ -- Family and friends honor Jeremy Droscha, who sacrificed himself to save his daughter
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
MSU embracing being underdogs in matchup against Duke
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Frigid winter conditions and changing water temperatures can lead to the death of fish and...
See dead fish in the lake? DNR says it’s completely normal
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
A body found in Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate found dead in Lake Michigan