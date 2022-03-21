Advertisement

One dead in Summit Township fire, cause under investigation

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a house fire in Summit Township.

According to Summit Township fire officials, the fire was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday.

When emergency responders arrived they found the home was already engulfed in flames. Witnesses on the scene said someone was trapped inside and crews began search and rescue procedures.

The person trapped inside was found dead on the main floor of the home.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. The fire was put out and the cause is currently under investigation.

Ghost gun sales going up with gun violence
FBI informant takes stand in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
‘When’s the lynching?’ -- Michigan governor kidnapping plot text
