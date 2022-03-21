One dead in Summit Township fire, cause under investigation

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a house fire in Summit Township.

According to Summit Township fire officials, the fire was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Read: After 100+ days fighting COVID-19, man leaves hospital victorious

When emergency responders arrived they found the home was already engulfed in flames. Witnesses on the scene said someone was trapped inside and crews began search and rescue procedures.

The person trapped inside was found dead on the main floor of the home.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. The fire was put out and the cause is currently under investigation.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.