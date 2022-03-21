Okemos High School Finds New Football Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX TV News Ten has learned that Okemos High School’s new head football coach is Efe Scott Emakpuor. The formal announcement has yet to be made. Emakpuor is 28 years old and has been an assistant the past couple of years at East Lansing High School. He starred at East Lansing in both football and basketball graduating in 2013. He played football at both Ball State and Saginaw Valley State. He replaces interim coach Brad Lilley and he inherits a program with a current 23-game losing streak.

