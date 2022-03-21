Advertisement

Okemos High School Finds New Football Coach

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX TV News Ten has learned that Okemos High School’s new head football coach is Efe Scott Emakpuor. The formal announcement has yet to be made. Emakpuor is 28 years old and has been an assistant the past couple of years at East Lansing High School. He starred at East Lansing in both football and basketball graduating in 2013. He played football at both Ball State and Saginaw Valley State. He replaces interim coach Brad Lilley and he inherits a program with a current 23-game losing streak.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
Corey Michael Galesk
Suspect in Clinton County police shootout identified, arraigned
Ryan Neil Lummen
Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Exonerated brothers reunite in Lansing after decades in prison
Exonerated brothers reunited in Lansing after decades in prison
The former Michner Plating Company is now an EPA Superfund site.
Jackson site rated one of the most toxic nationwide

Latest News

Vols and NBA Draft
NBA Hands Out Fines
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the...
Royals Add Mondesi
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit...
Vikings Give Smith Three Year Deal
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Gymnastics Qualifies for NCAA Meet
Oakland Hill Country Club to host two US Opens
Oakland Hills Country Club, damaged by fire, will host two US Opens