News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Fowler standout Emma Riley’s 1,000th career point

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s state championship game at the Breslin Center.

A 14 point effort from Fowler standout Emma Riley. She scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter and has now been a part of back-to-back state championship teams with her senior season coming up in December.

