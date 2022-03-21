Advertisement

News 10: Make an Impact

By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Make an Impact is designed to raise awareness, raise funds, or collect supplies for one community organization each month by dedicating the full power of the television station and digital properties to make a real difference. Each month’s campaign ends with an extensive one-day blitz including a telethon from the News 10 Call Center.

Our presence in the Mid-Michigan community allows us to utilize our reach and spirit to serve the neighborhoods and communities which we live and work in. WILX is dedicated to create positive change that supports and improves the lives of others.

