MSU Not Renewing Hockey Assistant’s Contract

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is not renewing the contract of hockey assistant coach Joe Exter. The 43-year old has served as goalies coach and recruiting coordinator all five years Danton Cole has served as head coach. He previously was on the staff at Ohio State. His departure is expected to be the only staff change with no replacement yet named. MSU has had seven straight losing seasons.

