MSU Not Renewing Hockey Assistant’s Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is not renewing the contract of hockey assistant coach Joe Exter. The 43-year old has served as goalies coach and recruiting coordinator all five years Danton Cole has served as head coach. He previously was on the staff at Ohio State. His departure is expected to be the only staff change with no replacement yet named. MSU has had seven straight losing seasons.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.