Advertisement

Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edible has a tongue-in-cheek reference to a body part.

The legendary boxer’s gummy products, “Mike Bites,” come in the shape of an ear.

It is a joking reference to Tyson’s infamous 1997 heavyweight championship match against Evander Holyfield. At one point in the fight, Tyson bit off a small chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson was disqualified immediately afterward, and that moment became one of the most bizarre moments in boxing history.

In refernece to his new edibles, Tyson tweeted, “These ears actually taste good!”

As for Tyson and Holyfield, they have long reconciled since the fight.

In 2014, when Holyfield made it into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson gave the induction speech.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard soldiers
A perfect sendoff: Delhi Twp. family celebrates all holidays in one day before father leaves for deployment
Dan Dothsuk celebrates after he spent the last four months battling COVID-19.
Man who spent over 100 days fighting COVID-19 ready to get his life back
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
‘Jeremy was a special guy’ -- Family and friends honor Jeremy Droscha, who sacrificed himself to save his daughter
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
MSU embracing being underdogs in matchup against Duke
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Frigid winter conditions and changing water temperatures can lead to the death of fish and...
See dead fish in the lake? DNR says it’s completely normal
Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that injured 10, 1 critically, in Dallas.
Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party
FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the...
Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
A body found in Lake Michigan on Thursday was identified as missing transgender activist Elise...
Transgender advocate found dead in Lake Michigan