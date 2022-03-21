Advertisement

Michigan Adding New Stadium Video Boards

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor
Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan reportedly is adding new video boards to its football stadium in time for the 2023 season. It’s a $41 million project to be paid for from athletic department resources. The current boards have been in place since 2011 and are now considered outdated and too difficult to repair. The proposed project must be approved by the school’s board of regents.

