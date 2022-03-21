Advertisement

McDonald’s bringing back its Szechuan sauce

People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's...
People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's Szechuan sauce.(McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Good news for people who like to dip their McDonald’s chicken nuggets and french fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce for a few days starting March 31, while supplies last.

The condiment, which includes soy, ginger, vinegar and garlic, will only be available through the McDonald’s app.

The fan favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 104 Day Battle With COVID-19
After 100+ days fighting COVID-19, man leaves hospital victorious
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
‘Jeremy was a special guy’ -- Family and friends honor man who sacrificed himself to save his daughter
National Guard soldiers
A perfect sendoff: Delhi Twp. family celebrates all holidays in one day before father leaves for deployment
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
MSU embracing being underdogs in matchup against Duke
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Video: Lansing police seek subjects in illegal dumping
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in a hearing of...
Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’
Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the...
Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Gas prices spiked to record highs after Russia invaded Ukraine but started to gradually decline...
White House decides against sending gas cards to families