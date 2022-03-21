Advertisement

Match launches new app for single parents

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling...
According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.(Match via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool.

The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents.

Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”

According to data from nearly 1,500 Stir members, 27% of single parents say scheduling conflicts make it hard to date in general.

Most polled also say financial stability and emotional maturity are among the qualities most sought after in a potential mate.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 104 Day Battle With COVID-19
After 100+ days fighting COVID-19, man leaves hospital victorious
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
‘Jeremy was a special guy’ -- Family and friends honor man who sacrificed himself to save his daughter
National Guard soldiers
A perfect sendoff: Delhi Twp. family celebrates all holidays in one day before father leaves for deployment
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
MSU embracing being underdogs in matchup against Duke
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
A recent survey by AAA showed that 59% of drivers said they would change driving habits or...
Gas prices sink slowly after hitting record high
FBI informant takes stand in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
‘When’s the lynching?’ -- Michigan governor kidnapping plot text
FBI informant takes stand in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
FBI informant takes stand in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial