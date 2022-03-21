LCC to hold annual job and internship fair starting Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday, the annual Lansing Community College (LCC) Job and Internship Fair will be held, spanning three days.

The fair is online virtually on March 22, 23, and 24.

Due to the change, employers from a variety of fields and industries will participate on specific dates during both morning and afternoon sessions. The fields featured are Healthcare, Business/Information Technology, and Skilled Trades/Manufacturing.

Healthcare Careers Tuesday, March 22, 1-4 p.m.

Business and IT Careers Wednesday, March 23, 1-4 p.m.

Skilled Trades and Manufacturing Careers Thursday, March 24, 1-4 p.m.



The Job and Internship Fair is free to attend and open to the general public as well as both current LCC students and alumni.

To register click HERE and select the session(s) you would like to join. Any employers wanting to hire full-time, part-time, apprenticeship, or internship positions can also register on the website.

Lansing Community College is set to hold its annual job and internship fair starting this Tuesday (Lansing Community College)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.