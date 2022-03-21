Lansing police to receive $1.3 million for crisis team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not every crime requires jail time. Sometimes counseling is better for the suspect and the community.

That’s why the Lansing Police Department will receive more than a million dollars from the federal government, which will go toward a “crisis assessment team” to help address social problems.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor said the teams will help diagnose and solve problems on a case-by-case basis. The idea is to make sure there’s an appropriate response to an emergency situation. The Lansing Police Department will get $1.3 million and the city of Lansing will get another $1.2 million to help with things like de-escalation training and crisis intervention techniques.

”These would give those folks the resources appropriate for the problem at hand instead of the normal response that a police officer would give them,” said Lansing police chief Ellery Sosebee.

Community members held a discussion Monday in Lansing to go over the influx of federal funds.

“To respond in a better and -- what I feel -- a more positive way that will not reflect negatively on any family,” said Lorenzo Lopez, a Latino and LGBTQ community advocate.

“If we would have social workers prior to that, what would end up happening is we would get rid of that incarceration part of it,” said Michael McKissic, with the Mikey 23 Foundation.

The police has already started working with social workers. The next step is developing crisis teams that include EMS workers.

