‘Jeremy was a special guy’ -- Family and friends honor Jeremy Droscha, who sacrificed himself to save his daughter

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a day that nobody wants to reminisce.

On March 1st, around 1 P.M., the Droscha’s house exploded, causing the home to catch fire. This left Jeremy Droscha injured. However, he would not be denied to save his daughter, who was trapped inside.

Jeremy went back inside the burning home to save her, and came out with his youngest daughter only suffering a few scratches.

Jeremy was left with serious burns, 2nd and 3rd degree to over 60% of his body.

Four days later, Jeremy succumbed to his injuries.

And on Sunday, March 20th, it was a day to honor him. The smell of pancakes, orange juice and memories filled the air at Eaton County fairgrounds on Sunday morning.

“Jeremy was just a special guy. Always had a smile on his face.”

That’s how community members remember a very special man who was part of their everyday lives. A farmer, a vice president on the Eaton County Fairground board, and most importantly a dad and a husband.

Dottie Overmyer has a special connection with the Droscha family, and now living in Indiana, that did not stop her from heading north to show her support.

“It was just a given. I needed to take some time this morning and spend some time with their family and give them a pat on the back and make sure they’re doing okay,” said Overmyer.

“It’s really hard to describe how you feel the surreal emotions that we’ve all gone through with the loss of Jeremy and just how the churches and the fair boards and the outpouring of people,” said Jeremy’s aunt, Denise Droscha. " We don’t even know. It has touched us in so many ways. It’s what has carried us through.”

Pictures of memories coated the walls. A tractor, pictures of his kids, and his wife Jessica.

“I think he would like this. I think he would like everybody coming together, having breakfast and remembering him,” said Scott Underwood, who worked with Jeremy on the Eaton County Fairboard.

