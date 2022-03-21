Advertisement

Ghost gun sales going up with gun violence

Ghost gun sales going up with gun violence
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gun violence has been called a public health epidemic. As the cases of gun violence have risen so have the instances of police finding something called ‘ghost guns,’ which are having a huge impact.

Ghost guns are guns that are difficult to trace, because they are bought as kits online and assembled at home. In most states, purchasing a ghost gun kit does not require a background check. That means people like gun traffickers and domestic abusers can purchase them without getting caught.

They often come from a perfectly legal, pre-packaged kit, and can then be made into a working firearm in just over an hour.

Jordan Vinroe, a major ghost gun kit supplier in Pennsylvania, says it’s just easy and legal.

“100%,” Vinroe said. “Yes, like buying a lawn chair at Walmart. You can buy a lawn chair in cash.”

In Philadelphia, the police department last year recovered 571 constructed ghost guns. That’s more than five times the number in 2019.

