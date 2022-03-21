Advertisement

Fun ways to learn critical skills

By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -March is reading month and True Community Credit Union is hosting a reading challenge through the Jackson District Library as part of the Jackson $aves education savings account program and participants can earn a $10 incentive for completing the challenge.

Next month is financial literacy month, so they will be giving away tickets for family fun in Michigan.

Check out their Facebook page for more on the challenges.

