Four dead in Lapeer County mobile home fire

By Amy Lyman
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DRYDEN, Mich. (WILX) - Four people are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in Lapeer County.

It happened just after five Monday morning. Police say they found the four victims in one trailer at Victoria Meadows mobile home park in Dryden.

Surrounding homes had damage from the fire, though no other injuries have been reported.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

