Fentanyl released through vents at juvenile detention center in Ohio; 7 taken to hospital

By Josh Croup, Delaney Ruth and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Seven people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after fentanyl was released through the air vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Williams County, authorities said.

Three corrections officers and four juveniles detained in the facility were taken to the hospital, according to Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department. He added that they’re stable and expected to be OK, WTVG reported.

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.

The other detainees were moved to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio next door, Lehman said, and are being kept separate from the adults.

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel were at the facility in Stryker Sunday night, including those from neighboring counties.

