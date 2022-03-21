Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,423 new cases, 8 deaths over past 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,423 new cases of COVID and 8 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 475 cases per day. The lowest since July.

State totals now sit at 2,073,010 cases and 32,619 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 510 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity dropped from Friday’s 10.16% to 4.35% Monday.

As of March 21, 2022, there are officially 7,551 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,645 14 194 Eaton County 22,140 29 372 Ingham County 53,006 101 716 Jackson County 34,122 85 520 Shiawassee County 14,272 14 210

