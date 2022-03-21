Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,423 new cases, 8 deaths over past 3 days

As of March 21, 2022, there are officially 7,551 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,423 new cases of COVID and 8 deaths Monday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 475 cases per day. The lowest since July.

State totals now sit at 2,073,010 cases and 32,619 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Monday, 510 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since early-August.

The state’s positivity dropped from Friday’s 10.16% to 4.35% Monday.

As of March 21, 2022, there are officially 7,551 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,64514194
Eaton County22,14029372
Ingham County53,006101716
Jackson County34,12285520
Shiawassee County14,27214210

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A 104 Day Battle With COVID-19
After 100+ days fighting COVID-19, man leaves hospital victorious
Jeremy Droscha died after suffering major burns to 60% of his body during a fire in Charlotte...
‘Jeremy was a special guy’ -- Family and friends honor man who sacrificed himself to save his daughter
National Guard soldiers
A perfect sendoff: Delhi Twp. family celebrates all holidays in one day before father leaves for deployment
Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
MSU embracing being underdogs in matchup against Duke
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Video: Lansing police seek subjects in illegal dumping
Four dead in Lapeer County mobile home fire
Four dead in Lapeer County mobile home fire
Four dead in Lapeer County mobile home fire
One dead in Summit Township fire, cause under investigation