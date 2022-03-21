Colts Acquire Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have acquired their new quarterback, Matt Ryan, in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Indy is sending a third-round pick, No. 82 overall, for the longtime Falcons star. Ryan led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season. That was the same season Ryan was named the league’s MVP.

