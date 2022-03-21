Advertisement

Colts Acquire Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have acquired their new quarterback, Matt Ryan, in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Indy is sending a third-round pick, No. 82 overall, for the longtime Falcons star. Ryan led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season. That was the same season Ryan was named the league’s MVP.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
Corey Michael Galesk
Suspect in Clinton County police shootout identified, arraigned
Ryan Neil Lummen
Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Exonerated brothers reunite in Lansing after decades in prison
Exonerated brothers reunited in Lansing after decades in prison
The former Michner Plating Company is now an EPA Superfund site.
Jackson site rated one of the most toxic nationwide

Latest News

Vols and NBA Draft
NBA Hands Out Fines
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi reacts after scoring off a Jarrod Dyson double in the...
Royals Add Mondesi
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit...
Vikings Give Smith Three Year Deal
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Gymnastics Qualifies for NCAA Meet
Oakland Hill Country Club to host two US Opens
Oakland Hills Country Club, damaged by fire, will host two US Opens