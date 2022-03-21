City of Lansing offers free financial counseling for business owners, entrepreneurs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Business owners and entrepreneurs in Mid-Michigan now have access to free financial counseling.

It’s a partnership among Cristo Rey Financial Empowerment Center, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and the Lansing Financial Empowerment Center.

The pilot program aims to connect small business owners and entrepreneurs to one-on-one financial counseling.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said mayor Andy Schor. “Providing jobs for working families across the region, and many have struggled throughout the pandemic. I look forward to this program helping small-business owners throughout Lansing. This partnership will be a fantastic step forward in helping these business owners continue their incredible work.”

Sessions are currently virtual with an in-person option.

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners interested in Financial Empowerment Center financial counseling can access services by scheduling an appointment online here and selecting “LEAP / Entrepreneurial Financial Counseling,” or by calling 517-483-4550 and indicating they are a small-business owner.

More Lansing News:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.