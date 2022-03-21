Advertisement

City of Lansing offers free financial counseling for business owners, entrepreneurs

City of Lansing offers free financial counseling for business owners, entrepreneurs
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Business owners and entrepreneurs in Mid-Michigan now have access to free financial counseling.

It’s a partnership among Cristo Rey Financial Empowerment Center, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership and the Lansing Financial Empowerment Center.

The pilot program aims to connect small business owners and entrepreneurs to one-on-one financial counseling.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said mayor Andy Schor. “Providing jobs for working families across the region, and many have struggled throughout the pandemic. I look forward to this program helping small-business owners throughout Lansing. This partnership will be a fantastic step forward in helping these business owners continue their incredible work.”

Sessions are currently virtual with an in-person option.

Entrepreneurs and small-business owners interested in Financial Empowerment Center financial counseling can access services by scheduling an appointment online here and selecting “LEAP / Entrepreneurial Financial Counseling,” or by calling 517-483-4550 and indicating they are a small-business owner.

More Lansing News:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
Corey Michael Galesk
Suspect in Clinton County police shootout identified, arraigned
Ryan Neil Lummen
Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Exonerated brothers reunite in Lansing after decades in prison
Exonerated brothers reunited in Lansing after decades in prison
The former Michner Plating Company is now an EPA Superfund site.
Jackson site rated one of the most toxic nationwide

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/23/22
City of Lansing considering resolution to keep social districts permanent
City of Lansing considering resolution to keep social districts permanent
Lansing
City of Lansing considering resolution to keep social districts permanent
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
Michigan State Police are looking for people responsible for throwing concrete onto US-131 and...
Michigan State Police seek 2 accused of throwing concrete onto US-131