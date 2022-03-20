A perfect sendoff: Delhi Twp. family celebrates all holidays in one day before father leaves for deployment

Delhi Township, Mich. (WILX) - In less than two weeks, one Holt family of five will be sending off their dad, Aaron.

Aaron is a tough soldier in the Michigan Army National Guard, and an even tougher dad.

To honor his sendoff, his family spent the day celebrating a year’s worth of holidays. Root says it’ll be tough to miss all those celebrations.

“My wife and my children are going to be the ones dealing with everything while I’m gone. And they’re actually really the rock stars in this. For any solider that’s deployed, it’s always the family that suffers, like feels it the most.” said Root.

And as that day grows closer, the little ones questions grow too. To make it easier on everyone, the Root’s decided why not celebrate every holiday in one? Krystal and Aaron gave Santa a special call so the family could start their day off by unwrapping presents.

“When Aaron deployed the last time it was just him and I and for me the hardest time were the holidays it just felt the hurt a little bit more,” said Krystal.

Next, Lincoln, Aiden and Ashlynn layered up in coats and boots, Easter basket in hand. Yellow, blue and other colored eggs painted the lawn, along with other decorations indicating every holiday dad would be missing.

Last but not least, trick or treat. These little one’s walked door to door dressed as superheroes. A superhero like their dad.

