MSU embracing being underdogs in matchup against Duke

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will play the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday night and are embracing being the underdog.

Ever since Tom Izzo took over for Michigan State, the Spartans record against Duke, not so good, 3-12. But out of those three wins, two have come in the last three games.

And for the first time ever, the Spartans could beat Duke for the second time in a row.

“You know, we’ve both had some success. They’ve had more than we have, but we’ve both had some success,” said MSU head coach Tom Izzo.

That success, more on the Spartans’ side recently. They won against Duke in the elite eight in 2019, and at Cameron indoor last season.

Still, head coach Tom Izzo says it’s always a challenge.

For the players, it’s a chance to grab their third win over the Blue Devils.

“It’s always a good thing to beat Duke as Michigan State. Duke’s always going to come out and compete with us. The rivalry stands on,” said Spartan forward Marcus Bingham Jr.

Just like Friday, the fans at Bon Secour Wellness Arena will favor Duke. In an interview Saturday, MSU forward Gabe Brown says he thrives on being an underdog.

“I love it. I love being underdogs,” MSU forward Gabe Brown said. “I love when the crowd is booing us and they don’t believe in us because that’s when we’re at our best. Tomorrow we’re just going to block out the noise and compete at the end of the day.”

While it could be two-in-a-row for the Spartans, it could be Coach K’s 1,200th win.

The Spartans tipoff against Duke on Sunday just after 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.