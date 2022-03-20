Man who spent over 100 days fighting COVID-19 ready to get his life back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fight lasting more than one hundred days has now come to an end.

58-year-old Dan Dothsuk has been battling with severe symptoms of Covid-19 for 104 days.

Most of that time he spent on a ventilator, fighting for his life at Sparrow hospital.

Saturday morning he was released from sparrow after his long battle with the virus.

He says he’s ready to get his life back after the four month battle.

“Ecstatic, getting out of here. I’ve been here for four months. I don’t remember a whole lot of it but the last month to month and a half. Really looking forward to getting home, getting my life back,” said Dothsuk.

His son Cam said he’s happy to have his dad back.

“I wanted to be here every single day so I could see for myself exactly what was happening and try to make the best decision for him,” said Cam. “Because we did get to that point where we were literally planning a funeral. It was very important for me to be here every single day because things can change so quickly, Covid-19 affects everyone differently every body is so different.”

Dothsuk said the thing he looks forward to the most is spending time with his son and daughter.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.