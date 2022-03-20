Live updates: Michigan State vs. Duke, Coach K and Tom Izzo battle it out one last time

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WILX) - Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are taking on Coach Mike Krzyzewski for one final time.

Izzo’s all time record against Coach K is 3-12. However, out of those three wins, two have come in the last three games.

A lot riding on this game, if the Spartans lose, they’ll hand Coach K his 1,200th win, and will be out of the NCAA tournament.

MSU trailed Duke 39-35 at the half. Gabe Brown leads MSU in scoring with 14 points and is 4-4 on threes.

Meanwhile center Mark Williams leads the Blue Devils with 12 points.

See photos from the first half.

Mark Williams hits the dunk in Duke's game against MSU on March 20, 2022. (WILX)

Julius Marble attempts the layup in MSU's game against the Duke Blue Devils on March 20, 2022. (WILX)

The second half is now underway. News 10 will have the final score as well as individual stats when the game ends.

