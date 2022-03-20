Advertisement

Live updates: Michigan State vs. Duke, Coach K and Tom Izzo battle it out one last time

Paolo Banchero attempts the three point shot in Duke's game against MSU in Greenville, South...
Paolo Banchero attempts the three point shot in Duke's game against MSU in Greenville, South Carolina on March 20, 2022.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WILX) - Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans are taking on Coach Mike Krzyzewski for one final time.

Izzo’s all time record against Coach K is 3-12. However, out of those three wins, two have come in the last three games.

A lot riding on this game, if the Spartans lose, they’ll hand Coach K his 1,200th win, and will be out of the NCAA tournament.

MSU trailed Duke 39-35 at the half. Gabe Brown leads MSU in scoring with 14 points and is 4-4 on threes.

Meanwhile center Mark Williams leads the Blue Devils with 12 points.

See photos from the first half.

Mark Williams hits the dunk in Duke's game against MSU on March 20, 2022.
Mark Williams hits the dunk in Duke's game against MSU on March 20, 2022.(WILX)
Julius Marble attempts the layup in MSU's game against the Duke Blue Devils on March 20, 2022.
Julius Marble attempts the layup in MSU's game against the Duke Blue Devils on March 20, 2022.(WILX)

The second half is now underway. News 10 will have the final score as well as individual stats when the game ends.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting
Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting
Investigators have identified at least one person of interest in the shooting.
7-year-old Pontiac girl dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting, police believe was gang related
Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Michigan House Democrats call for investigation into Lee Chatfield
Lansing Police are searching for Kevin Wallace, who was last seen in DeWitt Township on March...
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5

Latest News

Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, and coach Tom Izzo embrace during the second half...
MSU embracing being underdogs in matchup against Duke
Joey Hauser scored 27 points as Michigan State took down Davidson 74-73 in the first round of...
Michigan State thrives in hostile environment behind Joey Hauser’s 27
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in...
Spartan fans hope to dethrone Coach K