Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19
Schor said he has mild symptoms
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.
In a statement, Schor said he has mild symptoms similar to a cold and will be working from home as long as necessary.
He tested negative on Friday but chose to self-quarantine over the weekend as a precaution. Another test Sunday was positive.
Schor said he wasn’t in contact with many people between tests and he wore a mask. Those people were notified of the positive test.
The mayor is vaccinated against COVID and has a booster shot. This is the first time he contracted COVID-19.
