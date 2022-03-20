Advertisement

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tests positive for COVID-19

Schor said he has mild symptoms

By Cody Butler
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday.

In a statement, Schor said he has mild symptoms similar to a cold and will be working from home as long as necessary.

He tested negative on Friday but chose to self-quarantine over the weekend as a precaution. Another test Sunday was positive.

Schor said he wasn’t in contact with many people between tests and he wore a mask. Those people were notified of the positive test.

The mayor is vaccinated against COVID and has a booster shot. This is the first time he contracted COVID-19.

