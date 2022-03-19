Police: Man shot after pointing gun at officers near Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police responding to a reported domestic assault in a suburban Detroit community have shot and wounded a man they say pointed a long gun at officers.

WDIV-TV reports that the man was shot about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at a mobile home in Redford Township, just west of Detroit.

Officers entered the home and then exited after seeing the man’s weapon.

Police said he was shot after following the officers. He was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

No officers were wounded.

