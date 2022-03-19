Advertisement

Police: Man shot after pointing gun at officers near Detroit

No officers were wounded.
No officers were wounded.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police responding to a reported domestic assault in a suburban Detroit community have shot and wounded a man they say pointed a long gun at officers.

WDIV-TV reports that the man was shot about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at a mobile home in Redford Township, just west of Detroit.

Officers entered the home and then exited after seeing the man’s weapon.

Police said he was shot after following the officers. He was listed in stable condition at a hospital.

No officers were wounded.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
Lansing Police are searching for Kevin Wallace, who was last seen in DeWitt Township on March...
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5
Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting
Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting
WB I-96 blocked after vehicle fire
Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96

Latest News

Investigators have identified at least one person of interest in the shooting.
7-year-old Pontiac girl dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting, police believe was gang related
Joey Hauser scored 27 points as Michigan State took down Davidson 74-73 in the first round of...
Michigan State thrives in hostile environment behind Joey Hauser’s 27
First Alert Weather Weekend Webcast 3/19/22
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing