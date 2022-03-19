Michigan’s Celebration Cinema raising money for Ukrainian Relief Fund with ‘The Guide’ screenings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those wanting to help the people of Ukraine, there’s a chance to do so this weekend.

Anton Greene plays Peter Shamrock in “The Guide,” a Ukrainian film being shown nationwide at select theaters to raise money for Ukrainian people.

“It’s incredibly similar what’s going on now and what was going on back then,” Green said.

Celebration Cinema Lansing & IMAX in Lansing is one of its participants.

The movie takes place in the early 1930s in Soviet Ukraine, when the country was under the suppression of the United Socialist Soviet Republic (U.S.S.R.). This period of time was also known as the “terror-famine,” in which millions of Ukrainian people were killed.

“Bombing civilian apartments, bombing opera houses where civilians are, bombing hospitals -- the two situations are incredibly similar. Seeing what’s going on now, it’s terrible and it’s horrific but it’s not unexpected,” Greene said. “Ukrainians have been harassed for a century at least because they’re Ukrainian.”

While Greene currently lives in the United States, he still has ties to many people in Ukraine, which is why this fundraiser means so much to him.

“Most of my family lives there. We were able to get my two little cousins to leave Poland. They had to walk 18 kilometers to the border,” Greene said. “A lot of my family can’t leave though because they’re men between ages 18 and 60 who aren’t allowed to leave anymore in case the army needs conscripts.”

Since this war hits so close to home, Greene said he’s incredibly grateful to the people in Mid-Michigan who choose to see the film.

“It’s amazing to see how much people are willing to help,” Greene said. “I mean, all of these movie theaters and everyone involved in this to generate money for Ukraine -- it’s heartwarming.”

All money generated from ticket sales will go back to the Ukrainian Relief Fund.

You can buy tickets online at Celebration Cinema’s official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.