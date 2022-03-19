Michigan State thrives in hostile environment behind Joey Hauser’s 27

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WILX) - To call it a hostile environment would be an understatement.

Well over half of Bon Secours Wellness Arena was filled with Davidson fans on Friday as the Wildcats took on Michigan State, making it a road game for the Spartans.

But when it mattered most, that environment was something MSU thrived in.

“This experience that we’ve had down here and just coming out and playing in an environment like that, it’s memories right there for sure,” said Joey Hauser.

He thrived the most, matching a career high 27 points

You know, you have to be proud of him. He’s been through a lot. We all know it,” said Head Coach Tom Izzo. “So many people jumped off his bandwagon, and as you guys know, I never did. You never jump off somebody’s bandwagon when you know they’re working towards it, and every single day he brought it. He played about as complete a game as any forward I’ve had here in a long time, if you look at all the things he did.

Hauser started by making his first eight shots.

He did not miss in the first half.

“Offensively, I’ve been struggling this season, just trying to let it fly and not worry about missing shots,” Hauser said. “So tonight I really just let that happen, and good things happened.

Hauser and the Spartans are now one win away from winning the weekend.

“I’m hungry for another one, that’s for sure. Looking forward to the next game, that’s for sure,” said Hauser.

With the win over the Wildcats, the Spartans have a dance with Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils.

It could be Mike Krzyzewski’s last game as head coach.

