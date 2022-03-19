March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a March Madness face-off between the Michigan State Spartans and the Davidson Wildcats.

East Lansing was glued to the game Friday night as fans packed bars across downtown, hoping to celebrate a Spartan victory.

It’s a long awaited watch party after two years in a pandemic. It’s a day all of east Lansing has been waiting for. Although the players are more than 700 miles away, those in East Lansing were not shy to celebrate.

“March Madness is a big thing around here,” said Keeli Kornak-Kotarba, a student at MSU. “We’re a big basketball school, as most people know.”

With MSU being a Seven Seed, people are already excited to see how far the Spartans make it.

“We’re going to take down Davidson,” said Will Sottrel, a student at MSU. “I mean it’s an easy win, it’s an easy win. We’re going straight to the Final Four and after that we’re going to win the final.”

East Lansing businesses are not complaining either, celebrating MSU and the business it brings in.

“We’re super excited for it. You know, we’re fully staffed,” said Mike Kruger, the owner and general manager at Crunchy’s. “It’s kind of a bummer that it’s such a late time on a Friday because normally we’re able to do karaoke and stuff like that but I think we’re going to have a good crew in the house to watch it.”

Authorities are encouraging people out celebrating the game to make sure they have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home.

