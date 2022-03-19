Advertisement

March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing

March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
By Alynne Welch
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a March Madness face-off between the Michigan State Spartans and the Davidson Wildcats.

East Lansing was glued to the game Friday night as fans packed bars across downtown, hoping to celebrate a Spartan victory.

Read: Spartan fans hope to dethrone Coach K

It’s a long awaited watch party after two years in a pandemic. It’s a day all of east Lansing has been waiting for. Although the players are more than 700 miles away, those in East Lansing were not shy to celebrate.

“March Madness is a big thing around here,” said Keeli Kornak-Kotarba, a student at MSU. “We’re a big basketball school, as most people know.”

With MSU being a Seven Seed, people are already excited to see how far the Spartans make it.

“We’re going to take down Davidson,” said Will Sottrel, a student at MSU. “I mean it’s an easy win, it’s an easy win. We’re going straight to the Final Four and after that we’re going to win the final.”

Related: Respect remains between Foster Loyer, Spartans

East Lansing businesses are not complaining either, celebrating MSU and the business it brings in.

“We’re super excited for it. You know, we’re fully staffed,” said Mike Kruger, the owner and general manager at Crunchy’s. “It’s kind of a bummer that it’s such a late time on a Friday because normally we’re able to do karaoke and stuff like that but I think we’re going to have a good crew in the house to watch it.”

Authorities are encouraging people out celebrating the game to make sure they have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home.

Related: Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
Lansing Police are searching for Kevin Wallace, who was last seen in DeWitt Township on March...
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5
A judge ordered Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) to undergo a mental health...
Michigan State Rep. Jones sentenced for drunk driving offense
WB I-96 blocked after vehicle fire
Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96

Latest News

March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
Michigan’s Celebration Cinema raising money for Ukrainian Relief Fund with ‘The Guide’ screenings
Michigan’s Celebration Cinema raising money for Ukrainian Relief Fund with ‘The Guide’ screenings
Michigan’s Celebration Cinema raising money for Ukrainian Relief Fund with ‘The Guide’ screenings
Michigan’s Celebration Cinema raising money for Ukrainian Relief Fund with ‘The Guide’ screenings
Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in...
Spartan fans hope to dethrone Coach K