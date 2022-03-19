Advertisement

7-year-old Pontiac girl dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting, police believe was gang related

Investigators have identified at least one person of interest in the shooting.
Investigators have identified at least one person of interest in the shooting.(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Friday in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was riding in the back seat of her mother’s car while returning home from school, when an orange Chevy Blazer pulled up to the vehicle and started firing shots into the car.

Read: Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting

The girl, identified as Ariah Jackson, was struck in the back of the head by a single gunshot. Her mother was also hit in the head with a shot.

Jackson was taken to the hospital, however was pronounced dead a short time later.

The mother, 30, declined treatment at the hospital and was released.

More: Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant

Police say three other girls, ages 6, 7, and 11, were also in the car at the time of the shooting, however they were not injured.

Investigators have identified at least one person of interest in the shooting.

Police did not give any details of any possible suspects.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the community can no longer remain silent when they have information that can help quell the violence.

“All too often we see gang members seeking to perpetrate violence against rivals strike innocent victims in the process,” Bouchard said. “This is completely unacceptable, and the tragic loss of this child will not be tolerated. If you carry or use a gun illegally in furtherance of criminal activity, we are coming for you.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
Lansing Police are searching for Kevin Wallace, who was last seen in DeWitt Township on March...
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5
WB I-96 blocked after vehicle fire
Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96
Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting
Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting

Latest News

Joey Hauser scored 27 points as Michigan State took down Davidson 74-73 in the first round of...
Michigan State thrives in hostile environment behind Joey Hauser’s 27
First Alert Weather Weekend Webcast 3/19/22
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing