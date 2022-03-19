7-year-old Pontiac girl dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting, police believe was gang related

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on Friday in Pontiac.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was riding in the back seat of her mother’s car while returning home from school, when an orange Chevy Blazer pulled up to the vehicle and started firing shots into the car.

The girl, identified as Ariah Jackson, was struck in the back of the head by a single gunshot. Her mother was also hit in the head with a shot.

Jackson was taken to the hospital, however was pronounced dead a short time later.

The mother, 30, declined treatment at the hospital and was released.

Police say three other girls, ages 6, 7, and 11, were also in the car at the time of the shooting, however they were not injured.

Investigators have identified at least one person of interest in the shooting.

Police did not give any details of any possible suspects.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the community can no longer remain silent when they have information that can help quell the violence.

“All too often we see gang members seeking to perpetrate violence against rivals strike innocent victims in the process,” Bouchard said. “This is completely unacceptable, and the tragic loss of this child will not be tolerated. If you carry or use a gun illegally in furtherance of criminal activity, we are coming for you.”

