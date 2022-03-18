Advertisement

Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96

WB I-96 blocked after vehicle fire
WB I-96 blocked after vehicle fire(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle fire on I-96 stopped traffic heading west while police worked to clear the scene.

Related: Lansing residents invited to meet Fire Chief candidates

All lanes were blocked on westbound I-96 at Business I-96 (Cedar St.) in Lansing. Emergency crews worked quickly and were able to clear any obstructions within a half hour.

Lansing Police have not yet said what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries. News 10 will update this article as more information becomes available.

Caption

Next: Gov. Whitmer calls for temporary freeze on Michigan’s 6% gasoline sales tax

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

Gas line explosion in Livingston County under investigation
‘It’s an eye opener’ -- Gas pipeline explosion in Livingston County shuts down freeway for several hours
Nearly 400 potholes reported to City of Lansing since Jan. 1
Aerial drone images of state owned rail line, pre construction, BUILD Transportation grant...
Jackson businesses hopeful during construction season
A traffic light is out at South Harrison Road and Trowbridge Road in East Lansing.
Traffic light out at Harrison and Trowbridge in East Lansing