Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle fire on I-96 stopped traffic heading west while police worked to clear the scene.

All lanes were blocked on westbound I-96 at Business I-96 (Cedar St.) in Lansing. Emergency crews worked quickly and were able to clear any obstructions within a half hour.

Lansing Police have not yet said what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries. News 10 will update this article as more information becomes available.

