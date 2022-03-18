Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle fire on I-96 stopped traffic heading west while police worked to clear the scene.
All lanes were blocked on westbound I-96 at Business I-96 (Cedar St.) in Lansing. Emergency crews worked quickly and were able to clear any obstructions within a half hour.
Lansing Police have not yet said what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries. News 10 will update this article as more information becomes available.
