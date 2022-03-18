Advertisement

Spartan fans hope to dethrone Coach K

There’s a chance Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski could coach his last college basketball game this weekend
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WILX) - Tickets sold out before the first game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. between Auburn and Jacksonville State even tipped off.

Besides the great matchups Friday, there’s a chance Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski could coach his last college basketball game this weekend.

With a win Friday, the Spartans could face Duke.

Spartan fans tell News 10 Sports they’d love a repeat of 2019′s Elite Eight matchup.

The last time the tournament was here, Duke got knocked off in the first round,” said Greenville resident Latina Karpinski. “They don’t have a good track record in this city so if they make it past the first game I think we got ‘em.”

“That’s the main reason I came here is to send Coach K home,” said Jason Schmidt who’s going to Friday’s game. “I know the Spartans can do it, they just have to follow Izzo’s coaching.“

“It would be great,” added his Father in Law, Dave Eder. “I picked Duke in my pool so I’d like to see them win that game, but id also feel pretty good if Michigan State won it. "

