Senator Stabenow highlights funding to expand mental health, addiction services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recently passed federal budget means Michigan will recieve $3,366,000 in federal funding for mental health and addiction services.

Senator Debbie Stabenow held a press conference Friday to highlight how Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton and Ingham Counties will use that funding.

“The Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties is transforming the way we deliver behavioral health services in the Greater Lansing area,” said Senator Stabenow. “This investment will help make sure no person has to sit in jail or the emergency room when what they really need is immediate mental health or addiction services.”

The federal dollars will fund Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. These clinics are required to provide behavioral health services to anyone who walks through their door. This includes crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services, immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses, as well as care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veteran groups.

Stabenow was joined by CEO Sara Lurie of the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties, CEO Robert Sheehan of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan, and Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

“County jails all across this country have become the single largest mental health facilities. Projects like Crisis Stabilization Units will ensure the proper short term mental health care for people while looking for better long term mental health solutions,” said Sheriff Wrigglesworth.

There are currently 33 locations being funded in Michigan, including the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

Next: Lansing residents invited to meet Fire Chief candidates

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.