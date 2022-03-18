Schools Rule: Charlotte Public Schools opens new agricultural center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Farming is the second largest industry in Michigan with one in six jobs in the state connected to it.

Charlotte Public Schools opened a new agricultural learning center to build on years of tradition.

“Our community is a farming community and we have always wanted space to grow our programs,” said superintendent Dr. Mandy Stewart.

In 1929. students of the Charlotte Public Schools started their first chapter of Future Farmers of America and nearly 100 years later, those traditions still run strong. More than 80 students carry on the legacy of the state’s oldest active charter.

“Our FFA program and our agri-science education is very central to our academic programming at Charlotte,” Stewart said. “So we’re hoping to be able to grow these programs with a beautiful new facility.”

The students of FFA will get to continue building their legacy in a new and improved facility and students couldn’t be more excited.

“We have a lot of agriculture classes and this is going to really make a difference in the classrooms getting more hands on in the classroom,” said student Emily Driver. “I think all the students are really excited about it.”

Doubling in size from the old building, the new facility will allow more students to have hands-on opportunities in agriculture. Teachers said it will benefit all students, even if they aren’t intersected in agriculture.

“Having agriculture in schools and having students be better educated consumers is my main goal,” said teacher Katelyn Kelley. “Not everyone is going to have an agriculture job but everyone has to eat everyday.”

And in a community with a rich farming background, students said the building gives them opportunities they’ve never had until now.

“I’m not allowed to keep sheep at my own house and so this is a great spot for me to be able to keep my sheep somewhere away from home and out of trouble,” said student Samantha Stanke.

