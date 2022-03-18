Advertisement

Russia Struggling With FIFA

El Salvador's Roberto Dominguez, left, and United States' Christian Pulisic compete for...
El Salvador's Roberto Dominguez, left, and United States' Christian Pulisic compete for possession during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. won 1-0.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NYON, Switzerland (AP) - Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs has been denied. FIFA says the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal. The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday. The ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Downs Houston Baptist
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
Lia Thomas Sets NCAA Landmark
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
More Diversity Among Women’s Coaches
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Day One NCAA Recap