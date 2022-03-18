Respect remains between Foster Loyer, Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WILX) - Friday, the Michigan State Spartans will battle with the Davidson Wildcats and former Spartan Foster Loyer.

MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo says though they’ll be enemies come tip, the respect still is and always will be stronger than ever.

“He was a guy that was a backup and was voted captain, said Izzo. “That should tell you a lot about what we think of him and what our players think of him.

Foster says he’s excited to play against his former team, and there’s a lot of Spartans he still keeps in touch with.

“They were my roommates and best friends the last three years or so,” he said. “None of those relationships were burned when I made the decision to come to Davidson. I think that was something that was important for me was just to go out on a good foot, on a good note.”

Since Sunday, Foster’s tried his best to shut out the noise.

“We’ve been focused this past week on just staying within ourselves and doing what we do and preparing to go win a basketball game.”

That dedication is something Izzo knows well, and he’s happy Foster found a home in Davidson.

“I think Foster’s done a good job for them, and I think they’ve done a good job for foster. Because of that, he’s had a very good season, and so have they.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.