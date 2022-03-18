MSU Downs Houston Baptist

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dillon Kark hit the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning for a home run and Michigan State’s baseball team rallied to beat Houston Baptist 4-3 in the Spartans’ home opener. The Spartans, now 8-7 on the season, trailed 3-1 early in the game. Houston Baptist has now lost five straight games and has a 6-13 record. The teams are scheduled for 1pm games at McLane Stadium both Saturday and Sunday before the Spartans host Illinois next week end to open the Big Ten schedule.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.