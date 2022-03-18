Advertisement

MSU Downs Houston Baptist

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dillon Kark hit the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning for a home run and Michigan State’s baseball team rallied to beat Houston Baptist 4-3 in the Spartans’ home opener. The Spartans, now 8-7 on the season, trailed 3-1 early in the game. Houston Baptist has now lost five straight games and has a 6-13 record. The teams are scheduled for 1pm games at McLane Stadium both Saturday and Sunday before the Spartans host Illinois next week end to open the Big Ten schedule.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

El Salvador's Roberto Dominguez, left, and United States' Christian Pulisic compete for...
Russia Struggling With FIFA
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
Lia Thomas Sets NCAA Landmark
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
More Diversity Among Women’s Coaches
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Day One NCAA Recap