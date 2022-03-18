Advertisement

More Diversity Among Women’s Coaches

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - The women’s NCAA Tournament features a dozen Black female head coaches, doubling the number from last year’s tourney. But there has been marginal progress when it comes to the hiring process. There were nine openings at Power Five schools this season and only two Black women filled those vacancies: Marisa Moseley at Wisconsin and Johnnie Harris at Auburn. Counting the two hires, out of the 65 Power Five schools there were 12 Black women head coaches. Wisconsin and Auburn are not in the tournament, but both schools finished with more wins than they did last year.

