Advertisement

Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker will play Friday for Spartans

In an all-important matchup, you need all the manpower you can get
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WILX) - In an all-important matchup, you need all the manpower you can get.

That’s why Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo have been keeping a close eye on point guard Tyson Walker, who’s made progress after hurting his ankle in the Big Ten Tournament last week.

There’s good news on that front, says Izzo.

“He’s on crutches and a boot and I think he got a cast from head to toe, but we think miraculously he is going to play. I was marvelously excited that yesterday, after first day of no practice, second day not much, third day he did practice .”

Sophomore Guard A.J. Hoggard says he’s ready to help when needed, but is glad Walker’s showing signs of playing.

“He’s been doing a good job of getting back. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to continue down this road and have us not go home early. Anything I need to do, play 25 minutes, 40 minutes straight, anything I need to do, I’m going to do.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
Lansing Police are searching for Kevin Wallace, who was last seen in DeWitt Township on March...
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5
A judge ordered Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) to undergo a mental health...
Michigan State Rep. Jones sentenced for drunk driving offense
WB I-96 blocked after vehicle fire
Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96

Latest News

March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
March Madness becomes ‘bar madness’ in East Lansing
Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Duke held off Miami with free throws in...
Spartan fans hope to dethrone Coach K
Marcus Bingham, Jr. arrives at Michigan State's hotel ahead of their 24th straight NCAA...
Marcus Bingham Jr., reflects on his career at Michigan State
Marcus Bingham Jr. reflects on career at Michigan State
Marcus Bingham Jr. reflects on career at Michigan State