Michigan State point guard Tyson Walker will play Friday for Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WILX) - In an all-important matchup, you need all the manpower you can get.

That’s why Michigan State and head coach Tom Izzo have been keeping a close eye on point guard Tyson Walker, who’s made progress after hurting his ankle in the Big Ten Tournament last week.

There’s good news on that front, says Izzo.

“He’s on crutches and a boot and I think he got a cast from head to toe, but we think miraculously he is going to play. I was marvelously excited that yesterday, after first day of no practice, second day not much, third day he did practice .”

Sophomore Guard A.J. Hoggard says he’s ready to help when needed, but is glad Walker’s showing signs of playing.

“He’s been doing a good job of getting back. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to continue down this road and have us not go home early. Anything I need to do, play 25 minutes, 40 minutes straight, anything I need to do, I’m going to do.”

