Michigan House Democrats call for investigation into Lee Chatfield

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Democratic lawmakers in the Michigan House of Representatives are calling for an investigation into Lee Chatfield.

The former house speaker from northern Michigan is under criminal investigation after his sister-in-law accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 15.

Background: Former Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield under investigation for potential sexual abuse of teen

The Detroit News has run stories questioning how Chatfield reportedly moved hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations and nonprofit money to family members and associates.

In February, Michigan State Police raided the home of Chatfield’s former staffers, Rob and Anne Minard in Bath Township.

Anne told a neighbor she and her husband own a consulting firm and spend time working in Washington, DC. According to Minard’s LinkedIn profile, she is the president of Victor Strategies, which -- according to the Detroit News -- handled the Peninsula Fund.

Anne Minard still works for the House of Representatives under currents speaker Jason Wentworth, who said the house will not investigate Chatfield.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.