Michigan bicycle shops see rise in sales

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures rise, Michiganders are getting outside.

With the high price of gas, some are breaking out their bikes.

“Seems like whenever there are spikes in gas, there’s a big demand, but it’s just starting off so I’d say more than normal,” said Mark Dunn. “The weather’s coming in and nobody’s had bikes for two years, so I think it’s going to be a quite large demand this year.”

Dunn, the owner of Scooter’s Pro Cycle in Holt, said he tries to plan ahead by working with suppliers to make sure he has as many bikes and parts as possible so his shop is fully stocked.

“Tires, tubes, chains, grips. Most important are your tires and tubes,” Dunn said. “So you have to make sure you have a ton of tubes and patch kits and tires.”

Michael Pell was out enjoying the weather at McGuire Park in Lansing with a bike ride Thursday. He said he’s lucky he only has a 1.4 mile commute to work, so he isn’t to impacted by the spike in gas prices. But he understands gas prices are high and people want to save money.

“We’ll get through these gas prices, they’ll come down eventually,” Pell said. “Hang in there, everybody.”

