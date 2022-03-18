Advertisement

Lia Thomas Sets NCAA Landmark

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -ATLANTA (AP) - Lia Thomas has made history as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. The University of Pennsylvania senior won a 500-yard freestyle yesterday with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds. Virginia’s Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99. The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead. Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

