Lia Thomas Sets NCAA Landmark

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -ATLANTA (AP) - Lia Thomas has made history as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. The University of Pennsylvania senior won a 500-yard freestyle yesterday with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds. Virginia’s Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99. The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead. Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.