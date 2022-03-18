Advertisement

Lansing residents invited to meet Fire Chief candidates

From left to right: Edwin Miller, Brian Sturdivant, Michael Tobin
From left to right: Edwin Miller, Brian Sturdivant, Michael Tobin(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Selection Committee in charge of choosing the next chief of the Lansing Fire Department says they want residents to weight in.

The selection committee is made up of the City of Lansing Human Resources Director, Fire Commissioners, and Mayoral appointees. They have conducted interviews and recommended the top candidates move forward in the final selection process, narrowing the 19 applications down to nine going into the first round of interviews.

Now, they’ve narrowed the choices down to three candidates, and the public has been invited to meet them.

The three candidates are attending a community event on Tuesday, March 22. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. residents are invited to see the finalists, who will each be interviewed the following day.

The three finalists are:

  • Edwin Miller, Assistant Chief, Sterling Heights Fire Department
  • Brian Sturdivant, Chief, Battle Creek Fire Department
  • Michael Tobin, Interim Chief, Lansing Fire Department

Recommendations for the final two candidates will then be sent to the Lansing Fire Board of Commissioners, who will meet Thursday to review the finalists. Finally, the Fire Board of Commissioners will forward their recommendations to Mayor Andy Schor for approval.

