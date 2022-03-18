Lansing police seek suspects in St. Patrick’s Day shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day that injured four people at a gathering in Lansing, near Frandor.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Magnolia Street. Police believe two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said four people were hospitalized, two 21-year-old women, a 22-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. The 22-year-old woman is in critical condition, but the other three are expected to survive.

Neighbors in the area reported hearing dozens of gunshots Thursday night. Ellie Anderson, who lives a few houses down from where the shots were fired, said a large gathering on Magnolia Street filled the area bumper-to-bumper and that it seemed like things were settling down when the shooting occurred.

“It seemed like it ended around 10 p.m. There was a lot of people leaving and it seems like they were having a difficult time leaving the neighborhood. And then we heard gunshots,” Anderson recalled.

Anderson and her partner didn’t get a good look at where the shots were coming from, but she said it went from chaotic to quiet in an instant.

”We heard gunshots but it happened so quickly. It was probably around 20 that we heard in a row,” said Ellie Anderson. “It happened so fast that we weren’t even sure at first what was happening.”

Anderson said she thought she was hearing fireworks when her partner realized what was going on.

“My partner told me to get on the ground and then we quickly called 911,” Anderson said. “He was upstairs and so I know that he saw some people running and we heard a lot of screams as people were trying to get out.”

She said it was a scary experience that isn’t something they’re used to in the area.

As of Friday afternoon, police have not identified a suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance to track down those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

