Lansing police seek missing 14-year-old boy
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Achaius Ezekial Jackson, a 14-year-old boy reported missing by his family.
More: Missing in Michigan
According to authorities, Jackson was last seen in Okemos wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a black backpack. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Achaius Ezekial Jackson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.
With your help:
- 17-year-old girl missing out of East Lansing located
- Missing 15-year-old boy in Lansing located safely
- Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.