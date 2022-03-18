Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 14-year-old boy

Achaius Ezekial Jackson
Achaius Ezekial Jackson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Achaius Ezekial Jackson, a 14-year-old boy reported missing by his family.

More: Missing in Michigan

According to authorities, Jackson was last seen in Okemos wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a black backpack. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Achaius Ezekial Jackson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.

With your help:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Old US 27 was closed March 17, 2022 due to an officer involved shooting.
Old US 27 reopens after shootout between MSP, man wanted on felony warrant
A shooting late Thursday night near E Michigan Ave. and Magnolia St. injured four people.
Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses
Oakland Hills Country Club will be rebuilt after devastating fire
New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire
Potter Park Zoo has announced the birth of a critically-endangered eastern bongo, the first...
Potter Park announces birth of critically endangered animal
Ingham County Treasurer resigns, vacancy to be filled by commission

Latest News

Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96
Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96
kkdjdjdjdjj
Craft Corner
Source: State of Michigan
Gov. Whitmer calls for temporary freeze on Michigan’s 6% gasoline sales tax
Shooting sends four to hospital
Shooting sends four to hospital