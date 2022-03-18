Lansing police seek missing 14-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Achaius Ezekial Jackson, a 14-year-old boy reported missing by his family.

According to authorities, Jackson was last seen in Okemos wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and a black backpack. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Achaius Ezekial Jackson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Jennifer Pung 517-483-4819.

