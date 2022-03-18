Advertisement

Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5

He was last seen on March 5 in DeWitt Township, MI.
Lansing Police looking for man last seen March 5
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are looking to the public for help finding a missing person.

The family of Kevin Lee Wallace, 52, recently reported him as a Missing Person. He was last seen on March 5 in DeWitt Township, MI.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a Michigan State coat, black pants, and Nike shoes. He is described as standing 5-foot-10 and approximately 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Wallace or his whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

