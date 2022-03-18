On The Job Report: 3/18/2022

CNC Machinist – 1st/2nd & Weekend Shifts available

FRANCHINO

Salary: $

Description:

Industry-Leading Progressive Tool and Die Company seeking CNC Machinists responsible for total CNC machine setup, operation, maintenance and safety. Perform a variety of milling, drilling, boring or other related operations to close and interrelated tolerances on CNC and non-CNC equipment. First/Second shifts available. FMEC is looking into setting up a new weekend shift as well. Employees would work Friday – Sunday for 36 hours and get paid for 40 hours.

Benefits include medical insurance, paid vacation and 401(k).

Requirements:

CNC programming preferred but not required. Ability to work with little supervision and direction. Must have a good attitude, be self -motivated and be able to meet planned time lines. Open to candidates with various levels of experience.

You must undergo drug screening, provide your own tools and pass a physical examination.

How to Apply:

If you are interested, fill out an online application at www.franchino.com.

If qualified, we will contact you to set up an interview.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/9234852

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 9234852

Appliance Repair Technician

HOME ELECTRONICS

Salary: $

Description:

At Home Electronics of Lansing, we have been repairing televisions for 30 years and we introduced home appliance service about 5 years ago.

As a result of growth, we have an opening position for an appliance technician:

Full or part time

Flexible hours

Competitive pay

Paid Holidays

Paid Time Off (after first year)

Experience is welcome, but not necessary. We are willing to train the right candidate!

We look forward to speaking with you!

Requirements:

Valid drivers license required

Must pass drug test and background check

How to Apply:

If interested, please send a resume to helansing@comcast.net, or stop in our shop and fill out an application.

We look forward to speaking with you!

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/33266669

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 33266669

Instructional Systems Design

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

Salary: $

Description:

Michigan State University Extension is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive organization, which requires all staff to contribute towards a vision for success. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to our work, regardless of title or position within the organization. This means that all staff at MSU Extension are dedicated to the following:

We work together to ensure that programming is delivered to diverse audiences, produces equitable impacts for all participants, and demonstrates partnership and inclusion for all groups.

We embrace that it is everyone’s job to create a culture that promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

We ensure that every team member is prepared with the skills and resources to contribute to our welcoming and inclusive culture.

We foster inclusion by recognizing and valuing diverse perspectives, skills, experiences, and work to create equal access to programming for communities.

We commit to continuous learning for diversity, equity, and cultural competency, in order to achieve inclusive excellence.

We understand that diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential elements to our work and are vital to the organizational culture and programmatic success of MSU Extension.

We embrace a culture of understanding, coaching and feedback towards achieving a vision of success for the entire organization and its staff.

Together we will achieve success and we commit to these goals in our work, continued education, and ongoing efforts.

Position Summary:

Consults with administrators, faculty, staff and others on instructional needs, systems, and subsystems. Analyzes, designs, presents, and oversees the implementation of training programs. Trains and evaluates educational program instructors. Develops educational materials, documentation for computer software and/or articles for publication.

As part of MSU Extension (MSUE) and the Community, Food and Environment Institute (CFEI), this position will provide leadership in the development of educational programs and multimedia technology systems in program areas related to community and economic development, natural resources, food systems, and finance and homeownership education.

In this position, you will work with staff in the institute who are subject-matter experts and apply your expertise in adult learning theory and teaching best practices to develop and modify virtual and in-person programming. Utilizing your skills in the design, implementation, and evaluation of instructional development classes, seminars, workshops, and related projects, you will produce courseware, training packages, work-shop management systems and other instructional materials, and will present training programs, workshops, classes, and seminars to staff, while supporting CFEI’s efforts to expand virtual programming offerings. Your work will contribute to ensuring programming offered provides high impact short and medium-term out-comes.

Through the development of positive working relationships intra- and inter-organizationally, as well as developing in-service training opportunities, you will serve as an information resource and help build competencies around program development, educational delivery, and technology adoption. This position will allow you to use your project management skills to prioritize and complete projects within needed timeframes and will provide you with opportunities to attend and participate in relevant workshops, meetings, and conferences.

Working with CFEI work teams, you will help identify the educational needs related to learning management systems projects and clientele, and work to support design and development of distance learning, self-paced instruction, and instructor-led training that supports learning outcomes and assessment requirements. You will assist educators in the Community, Food and Environment Institute with the creation and design of Learning Management Systems (LMS), including planning, coordination, implementation, revision, presentation, and maintenance of training programs. You will work with subject matter experts to create engaging learning activities that meet instructional objectives on various topics related to finance and homeownership, natural resources, community development, and food systems. Prior experience with design of Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) LMS using online, instructor-led, and blended training materials is desired.

Although negotiable, there will be space available for this position to work from the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

This position is a full-time, 12-month end-dated appointment, renewable annually based upon successful performance and continued funding.

Characteristic Duties/Responsibilities

Analyzes, develops, and oversees instructional development classes, seminars, workshops, and related projects

Consults with faculty, staff, students, and others on current trends and uses for educational programs and multimedia technology systems.

Makes presentations, prepares documentation, and consults with educators in order to explain current and projected educational programs and technologies.

Uses instructional design principles and computer knowledge in order to prepare and produce manuals and classroom materials.

Develops, coordinates, and presents programs to train instructors and evaluates their performance.

Prepares documentation for related software and articles for in-house and external publication.

Evaluates instructional programs and tools to determine if they meet specifications of instructional de-sign theories and operate to achieve optimal results.

Develops and teaches short courses on the uses, development, and evaluation of multimedia interactive instruction and/or other educational programs.

Arranges demonstrations of educational products through contact with vendors.

Requirements:

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Educational Systems development, Instructional Technology Systems, Instructional Science, or a related educational programs development area, and/or field related to the area of expertise.

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in the design, development, and presentation of instructional programs using software or tools related to the educational programs being conducted.

Or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Other skills and/or physical abilities required to perform duties of the position.

Desired Qualifications:

Master’s degree in instructional design, instructional technology, education, higher education, or other degree related to the job responsibilities and application of adult learning.

Demonstrate at least three years of experience collaborating with subject matter experts on instructional material, course web design, accessibility, online programming, and assessment.

Ability to demonstrate sensitivity, knowledge, and use of appropriate approaches, skills, and techniques, which reflect an understanding and awareness of social, cultural, and economic diversity of the target population served.

Experience developing and supporting virtual and hybrid events and meetings.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Self-motivated with demonstrated ability to work productively on a team and independently.

Knowledge of computer software and proficiency in use of technology (e.g., web research, Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook for mail/calendaring, distance technology, word processing, spreadsheets, scheduling, Internet browsers, Zoom, Desire2Learn, graphic design and layout, etc.).

Ability to lift and carry educational materials, equipment, etc. up to 25 lbs.

Demonstrated skills and professional development from the last five years related to cultural competency and inclusive excellence.

Experience designing Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) LMS using online, instructor-led, and blended training materials (writing objectives, scripting, activities, and assessments).

Experience in developing courses based on learning outcomes and assessment requirements.

Knowledge of graphic design principles.

Experience with video development (capturing video, editing, captioning).

Experience in web development.

Knowledge of current and emerging issues in LMS teaching, learning, and assessment tools.

Knowledge of personas, prototyping, wireframing, storyboards, etc.

Knowledge of instructional design and learning theory.

Experience with quality standards for course design.

Demonstrated ability to learn new and emerging technologies.

Ability to manage multiple projects at different stages while meeting deadlines.

Experience working in a dynamic, diverse team-based setting.

Experience in completing grant-funded activities and complying with grant contract requirements like re-porting and budgets.

Understanding of and ability to implement Civil Rights principles and compliance standards.

Proven ability in establishing and working with a diverse network of constituents and community members across race, gender, socioeconomic class, disabilities, and other differences.

Other skills and/or physical abilities required to perform duties of the position.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

Required Application Materials

Current resume/CV.

Cover letter.

Four (4) professional references including two (2) current or previous supervisors.

How to Apply:

https://careers.pageuppeople.com/782/cw/en-us/job/509820?lApplicationSubSourceID=11253

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/36212201

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 36212201

Capital Area Michigan Works! is a network of resources and a proud partner of the American Job Center network. We partner with business to develop recruiting and retention strategies and we partner with job seekers to enhance education and career opportunities. Capital Area Michigan Works! is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Michigan Relay Center call 7-1-1 or 844-578-6563.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.