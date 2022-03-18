Advertisement

Go Green (Go White) in Greenville: St. Patrick’s Day perfect timing for Spartans, fans

The Michigan State Spartans, wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day, prepared for their game in Greenville, not far from Spartanburg
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WILX) - The timing couldn’t be more impeccable.

Fans showed up in Green to cheer on their team from far and wide.

“I was actually out of town when the brackets came out, so when they came out Sunday night, I was like ‘get out of town, Michigan State’s going to be in my city,’ so it’s so dope, I love it. It all came together, I feel like the stars are aligning, it bodes well for the green and white.” , said Latina Karpinski, a Saginaw native who lives in Greenville.

“It’s perfect to be a spartan fan in Greenville on St. Patrick’s Day, we’re going to get some green beer before the festivities tomorrow,“ Said Darren and Rose Chodonicki.

Sean McElveen lives in Greenville, which is hosting the tournament for the second time.

He says he’s happy for the city, and is excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by watching basketball.

“It makes for an electric atmosphere. I’m here representing my heritage and my love for sports, specifically basketball. I’m happy for Greenville and happy we’re hosting the tournament again.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved

