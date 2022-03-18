Four shot near Frandor, police searching for witnesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four people have been wounded in a shooting late Thursday night.

All four were hospitalized. One of the victims, a 22-year-old female is in critical condition. The other three victims, two 21-year-old females and a 19-year-old male, are stable.

Police were dispatched to the shooting around 10:30 Thursday night. It took place near the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Magnolia Street, just west of Frandor.

Currently there is no suspect, but there is an ongoing investigation. Now, the Lansing Police Department is looking for witnesses that were in the crowd that left prior to police arrival to come forward.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

